Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to present Devdas at Cannes film fest again

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who first went to the Cannes Film Festival with Devdas back in 2002, will be presenting the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film again at the upcoming 70th edition of the fest. The actress will be going to the fest in the capacity of cosmetic brand L’Oreal Paris brand ambassador. She will be presenting the film on May 20 as part of L’Oréal Paris Open Air Cinema, read a statement from the brand.

The first time Aishwarya presented Devdas at Cannes in 2002, the movie had received an overwhelming response. During a recent media interaction, she reminisced as to how she was a little apprehensive about the runtime of Devdas, as an audience. She also remembered how they had received a grand reception at the screening. “They made the reception so wonderful by actually creating this little ride up in a horse carriage…The three (Aishwarya, Shah Rukh and Bhansali) of us went up and we truly felt like we were representing us. It just felt glorious from the first step on the red carpet,” she gushed. We hope that the experience is the same for Aishwarya this time too.

Devdas, inspired by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s 1901 novel, featured Shah Rukh Khan as Devdas, Aishwarya as Paro and Madhuri Dixit as Chandramukhi. The Bhansali directorial was a cinematic marvel with the revelry of dance and music, and a tragic love story splashed with myriad emotions.

The Cannes Film Festival is set to commence on May 17 and will conclude on May 28. This time, L’Oréal Paris will be celebrating the 70th anniversary of the film festival and its 20th anniversary as the official beauty brand with the L’Oréal Paris Open Air Cinema.

Aishwarya will be walking the red carpet as the brand ambassador on May 19-20.

