Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to play a glam singer in Fanney Khan. Would she make singing debut?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to pair-up with Anil Kapoor in Fanney Khan. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to pair-up with Anil Kapoor in Fanney Khan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s last on-screen appearance as a sensuous poetess in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil had left the audience waiting for more. Now, the fans can rejoice as the actor would come back with her glamorous avatar in her next, Fanney Khan, and this time as a singer.

Giving few more details, Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment says, “Aishwarya is a stunning and an extremely talented actress. In Fanney Khan, she will be seen completely different avatar from all our recent past films. She is the spunky, enchanting female protagonist who will make you smile with her screen presence.”

Talking about Aishwarya making her singing debut, Prernaa Arora says, “For now she is not singing, but yes she is playing a singer in the film but in reality we still have to wait for that big moment when she decides to sing.”

Interestingly, Faaney Khan’s lead actor Anil Kapoor is known to be singing not one or two but multiple songs for the musical-drama. The team starts building the set in Mumbai next month and Anil will kick off shooting in the first week of August. Aishwarya joins him by the month-end and the film will wrap up in a start-to-finish schedule by October.

Aishwarya and Anil have shared the screen space in Shubhash Ghai’s Taal and 2000 release Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hai. So, would they be able to spread the same magic? Well, only future has the answer to it.

Meanwhile, Anil is prepping up for the release of Mubarakan, also starring Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D Cruz and Athiya Shetty in the lead role.

