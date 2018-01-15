Aishwarya Rai Bachchan approached for surrogacy drama Jasmine

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is being considered for the surrogacy drama, Jasmine. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is being considered for the surrogacy drama, Jasmine.

It is official, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is being considered for the movie Jasmine, a surrogacy drama produced by KriArj Entertainment. It was earlier reported that Parineeti Chopra was also being considered for the said role. However, official sources have now confirmed that nothing has been finalised as yet regarding the project.

In fact, producer Shree Narayan Singh rubbished all the reports regarding casting and said that it is too soon to comment on who is being cast as the lead of the movie, but that they are seriously considering Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the part.

“We are in the process of casting for Jasmine and are in discussions with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. However, it’s too soon to comment at this stage. Casting for a film is a creative process that cannot be rushed into. An official announcement will be made soon once things have been finalised,” the producer told indianexpress.com.

Aishwarya will next be seen in KriArj Entertainment’s Fanne Khan. Produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Fanne Khan is the official adaptation of the Oscar nominated Dutch film Everybody’s Famous (2000). The original film is about a father who wants to fulfill his daughter’s dreams of becoming a singing sensation. In order to help her realise her dream, he abducts a leading singing star so that his daughter can exchange place with her and live her dream.

Fanne Khan also stars Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. The movie will hit the theaters on June 15, 2018, the same day as Salman Khan’s Race 3.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd