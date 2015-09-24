Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer ‘Jazbaa’ gets U/A certificate

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s much-anticipated comeback film “Jazbaa” has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s much-anticipated comeback film “Jazbaa” has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The film’s director Sanjay Gupta took to Twitter to share the news.

An elated Sanjay Gupta tweeted:

B R E A K I N G N E W S ! ! ! #JAZBAA clears Censors with U/A certificate. 😀😀😀 — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) September 24, 2015

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Aishwarya is not the only highlight of the action thriller, as it also stars other critically acclaimed actors like Irrfan Khan and Shabana Azmi.

The trailer of the film promises action, drama and emotion in a powerful and edgy way, with Aishwarya playing the role of a lawyer threatened to fight the case of a criminal, who is guilty of rape and murder. Irrfan plays role of a police official in the film.

“Jazbaa” is scheduled to release on October 9.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App