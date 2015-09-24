Presents Latest News

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer ‘Jazbaa’ gets U/A certificate

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's “Jazbaa” has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

By: IANS | Mumbai | Published: September 24, 2015 7:08 pm
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's much-anticipated comeback film "Jazbaa" has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s much-anticipated comeback film “Jazbaa” has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The film’s director Sanjay Gupta took to Twitter to share the news.

An elated Sanjay Gupta tweeted:

Aishwarya is not the only highlight of the action thriller, as it also stars other critically acclaimed actors like Irrfan Khan and Shabana Azmi.

The trailer of the film promises action, drama and emotion in a powerful and edgy way, with Aishwarya playing the role of a lawyer threatened to fight the case of a criminal, who is guilty of rape and murder. Irrfan plays role of a police official in the film.

“Jazbaa” is scheduled to release on October 9.

