Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ‘slam book page’ is the throwback we all need, see pic

Bollywood’s queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been figuring in all the buzz thanks to her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, is now trending thanks to a supposed page out of her slam book. But before you say some serious throwback action happening here, take a pause.

It all started with the actress’ fan club posting a slambook page on its Twitter handle, which they claim to be filled by Aishwarya. They tweeted an image of the page with a post that read, “For those who don’t have it, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s handwritten slambook page,” and since then, Twitter hasn’t exhaled.

The slambook has quite a few questions and the actress seems to have answered them pretty well. On being asked what she digs, the global icon, who constantly has won million of hearts for her dignity and poise, wrote “Dignity! It’s rare hence priceless!”.

The actress will make you fall in love with her all over again — especially when you will read that she loves the idea of being in love and will fall for somebody who will lead her towards light, even in the dark.

And she did fall in love with Abhishek Bachchan, who we can assume to have become the torch bearer for this graceful lady. The slambook page further reveals that Aishwarya feels her strength comes from the honesty, love, and faith the few, but dear ones, have for her.

The page also reads that Aishwarya’s greatest necessity is not money, makeup or stardom but a hygienic environment. However, if you thought it was her personal slambook, it wasn’t.

It was actually a feature from entertainment magazine Stardust. The long-running ‘Favorite Things’ feature has interviewed most of Bollywood.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who made a comeback in the industry after the gap of five years with Jazbaa, is gearing up for the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which also stars Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor along with Fawad Khan, who plays an interesting cameo in the film.

The film, directed by Karan Johar, will release on October 28.

