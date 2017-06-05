Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signs Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s next film titled Fanney Khan. Here are all the deets

This is the first time that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is collaborating with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. This is the first time that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is collaborating with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

After taking a good seven-month break from the big screen, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has now signed filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s next, which is titled, Fanney Khan. This is the first time that the actor is collaborating with the director, who earlier worked with her husband Abhishek Bachchan in Delhi 6. Though details about the film and Aishwarya’s role are till kept under wraps.

The film will be produced by Kriarj Entertainment, the company behind Akshay Kumar’s Rustom that earned him the National Award for Best Actor. The confirmation on Aishwarya’s casting came from Kriarj Entertainment. Rakeysh’s last big screen outing, Mirzya, didn’t do well at the box-office. It starred newcomers Harshvardhan Kapoor and Saiyami Kher in lead roles.

While Mirzya came three years after his successful film, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the filmmaker has taken only a few months to announce Fanney Khan. Aishwarya was last seen in Karan Johar’s hit relationship-drama, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil that released last Diwali, in October. In a recent media interaction, Aishwarya said that she was happy to take a break after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and she needed to give time to her personal life. The actor lost her father in April this year.

Now, it seems Aishwarya is geared up to get back to work. Since her comeback to the industry, post maternity break, her filmography has only had projects with meaty roles – whether it’s Jazbaa, Sarbjit or Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. While Jazbaa and Sarbjit didn’t perform according to expectations, Aishwarya managed to earn praise for her work and also for choosing performance-oriented characters.

