Aishwarya Rai Bachchan redefines stunning in her sexy new shoot, see pic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is on a mission — to prove that age is just a number or that ageing simply doesn’t apply to her. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star gave much younger stars a run for their money as the scorcher Saba and then did a host of photo shoots which had us reaching for our sunglasses. After a brief hiatus, Aishwarya is back on a mag cover and summer just got so much more sizzling with her latest pic.

Aishwarya Rai shot for Filmfare May issue and she is looking scorching. The actor who was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-starring Ranbir Kapoor looks slimmer and fitter in this new shoot. The issue talks about power women and who could epitomise power better than Aishwarya?

The actor is seen wearing an off-shoulder navy blue jacket and her hair looks wavy with soft curls. It has been 23 years since Aishwarya was crowned with Miss World title, but actor remains the epitome of grace and style as ever.

Aishwarya’s last film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was an eye opener for all her fans. The actor played an Urdu poet who seduces Ranbir Kapoor with her beauty and poetry. Aishwarya was a picture of elegance and intelligence in Karan Johar’s film. The actor made sure that she owned every single frame in which she was allowed to demonstrate her acting chops.

As a divorced woman, Aishwarya exuded a maturity and emotional intelligence in ADHM that have not been shown in Hindi films for quite long. Aishwarya elevated the role of a seductress in a Hindi film and have laid out new grounds for Hindi heroines. The actor makes sure she holds your attention when she is on-screen.

