Aishwarya Rai Bachchan prefers the company of daughter Aaradhya for a vacation over Abhishek Bachchan. See photos

Abhishek Bachchan had recently revealed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is not happy with him. Abhishek Bachchan had recently revealed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is not happy with him.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya sizzled during Cannes Film Festival this year. Aishwarya and Aaradhya were snapped at the Mumbai airport yesterday and didn’t fail to charm the paparazzi once again. Aishwarya has reportedly left for London to spend some quality time with her little one. The actor has planned for a short vacation and will also shoot for some commercial. Aish looked stunning in a casual outfit whereas Aaradhya smiled for the shutterbugs. But we wonder where is Abhishek Bachchan?

Abhishek had recently revealed that Aishwarya is not happy with him. But before you come to any judgement, it was all done in a light-hearted manner. Apparently, Abhishek, while promoting Riteish Deshmukh’s film Bank Chor said that he wasn’t able to complete ‘TashreefCupsChallenge’ given to him by Riteish and revealed that Aishwarya wouldn’t be very happy with it. Riteish shared the video on his Instagram.

#AishwaryaRaiBachchan & Aaradhya

Last night at Mumbai airport 😃 pic.twitter.com/YahldSHVbn — Aɪsʜᴡᴀʀʏᴀ Rᴀɪ Fᴀɴ (@amit_AishGang) June 18, 2017

“Okay, I don’t say this very often but he is my little brother. Riteish, I tried, I tried very hard but could not do it. Broh, too many cups, don’t think my wife is going to be too happy with me. But I tried. I will leave it to you. This cups challenge is meant for you. You are the best one for it,” Abhishek said.

The actor also sent his best wishes to Riteish before the release of Bank Chor. “Good luck, you gonna need it. So, guys Bank Chor coming out. My little brother Ritesh, Thapa and the entire team all the very best. Good luck. WARNING!!! DO NOT DO NOT PICK ANY MORE CUPS,” Abhishek added.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd