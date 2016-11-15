Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her other hot role. It is not Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan believes that her first tete-a-tete with a sizzling role (Dhoom 2) was far more overwhelming than what she saw after Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan believes that her first tete-a-tete with a sizzling role (Dhoom 2) was far more overwhelming than what she saw after Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

It has been weeks since we watched it but we are yet to get over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s super-hot avatar in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Maybe it is because we have hardly ever seen Aishwarya playing hot roles in her career.

Actually, the actor did play a sizzling-as-hell role before and the film is none other than Dhoom 2 which saw the light-eyed beauty pair up with Hrithik Roshan.

Even Aishwarya believes that her first tete-a-tete with a sizzling role was far more overwhelming than what she saw after Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The 43-year-old actor, who is also the Bachchan bahu, opened up about her being intimate with her male co-stars on celluloid. And she confessed that she is was not comfortable.

In an interview To India Today, she spoke about ADHM and compared it to Dhoom 2. “Well fortunately, there hasn’t been that excessive a noise, um, in fact there was probably more chatter during Dhoom 2, and um, there hasn’t been around this, which is… which is wonderful, which is what, how many years since Dhoom 2 now, maybe 10 years right? So, that’s.. that’s saying a lot.”

She also revealed she refused some great assignments in the West because she was not comfortable about kissing etc in the interview. “No, I think.. in that I’m referring to the fact that when I did Dhoom 2, um, I remember I did that just around the time there was also the talk of possibly working in the West, and um, I was declining some wonderful work in the West because I personally also wasn’t comfortable with the idea of intimacy on celluloid, but I keep referring to everything as, I think to the audience, everything is relative to how much they are exposed to. So when there’s this huge influx of (kissing scenes) they’ve seen so much, that I think somehow (sic) now the audience has also become, pretty uh, they’ve… they’ve gotten used to all of this visually. Uh, but at the time, I said okay let me first do, let me kind of maybe explore that turf a little bit, in an Indian movie, and so Dhoom was where you know I kind of explored the area.”

