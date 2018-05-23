Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has the sweetest birthday wish for mother Vrinda Rai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted a sweet birthday wish for mother Vrinda Rai. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted a sweet birthday wish for mother Vrinda Rai.

New to the photo-sharing app, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wished her mother Vrinda Rai on her birthday on Wednesday. The former Miss World shared a throwback photo where she is all smiles as she poses with her mommy dearest. Captioning the photo, the Fanne Khan actor wrote, “❤️I LOVE YOU💖YOU ARE…therefore i am…😘HAPPY HAAAPPPYYY BIRTHDAY MY ETERNALLY PRECIOUS MOMMYYY darliiinng😍🤗🌟✨.”

Ever since the demise of her father Krishnaraj Rai last year in March, Aishwarya, like a dutiful daughter has been taking care of her mother Vrinda. The mother-daughter duo has often been spotted going out for dinner and attending Aishwarya-Abhishek’s daughter Aaradhya’s school events together. Last evening too, the actor was seen walking out of a restaurant with Vrinda Rai and daughter Aaradhya after an intimate dinner. As they walked out of the restaurant, Aaradhya hugged her maternal grandmother as she bid her goodbye and Aishwarya too warmly wished her mother before taking a leave.

Last year too, after returning from Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya made sure to celebrate her mother’s birthday with only close friends and family members in attendance.

On this year’s Mothers Day, the Sarbjit actor expressed her heartfelt feelings for her mother as she posted a photo with her and Aaradhya. The caption of the photo read, “❤️✨💖YOU COMPLETE ME 😍😘🤗✨ HAPPIEST MOTHERS’ DAYS EVERY BREATH OF OUR LIVES..💖✨” The other posts of this Instagram debutante have her perfect clicks from her outing at Cannes along with Aaradhya. Currently, the actor has 3 million followers but she isn’t following anyone as yet.

On the work front, Aishwarya will be next seen in Fanne Khan which also stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. The movie has been adapted from the Oscar-nominated film Everybody’s Famous (2000). The first look of Aishwarya from the sets of the film went viral on social media, leaving fans waiting for the film eagerly.

