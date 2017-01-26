Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s smoking hot photo shoot is what we all need on a winter day. See pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a photographer’s delight and all her clicks are a treat for her fans. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a photographer’s delight and all her clicks are a treat for her fans.

She has been around for decades now. But one look at her angelic face, and you would know she is a gift to Bollywood. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan might be a mother, a wife and a daughter-in-law now, but she still has the power to give anyone from the younger lot, complete complex. From the perfect panache, to perfect persona, the actor is an epitome of beauty. And there is no points for guessing that Aish is a photographer’s delight.

Aishwarya might be taking easy in signing films. But she knows how to keep her massive fanbase happy. Aish gave her two of her most diverse films last year. She first went deglam in biopic Sarbjit, where she played Daljit Kaur, fighting for her brother Sarbjit Singh who was imprisoned in a Pakistani jail. The she shocked many with her sensuous avatar in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Playing a complete seductress opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya stole the frame from anybody who dared to fit in with her in the same scene.

Now, it looks like Aishwarya is still not out of the character of poetess Saba in ADHM. She has done it again in the latest photoshoot for a magazine. Trust us, the 43-year-old is oozing glamour at every angle. The pictures have been shared by her make-up artist and fan pages. And her fans are definitely going weak in their knees.

Aishwarya, who is often captured with her little daughter Aaradhya, makes a pretty picture with her family too. Just few days back, her husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a memory through a nostalgic post on Twitter remembering the moment when Aish said a ‘yes’ to him. Abhishek is surely one lucky man!

