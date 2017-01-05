Aishwarya Rai Bachchan keeps mum on rumour of film with Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan might re-team for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next, 15 years after Devdas. Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan might re-team for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next, 15 years after Devdas.

It will be this year’s biggest Bollywood reunion if rumours about Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan coming together for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next project indeed come true. The trio, who last worked together in 2002 tragic romance Devdas, are said to be collaborating for a film on late poet-lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi. It has been speculated that Bhansali wants Shah Rukh to play Sahir and Aishwarya to portray Punjabi poet Amrita Pritam, whose romantic relationship with Sahir was much talked about. The film is apparently titled Gustakhiyaan and Shah Rukh is said to have started on Sahir’s ghazals and nazms.

But, while there is so much speculation surrounding the project, Aishwarya has chosen to keep mum on the film. At an awards ceremony last evening, Aishwarya was asked for reaction on the media reports. The actor, who anyway looked hesitant to speak to the media on the red carpet, royally ignored the question and instead spoke about Sarbjit, for which she bagged the best actress honour at the ceremony. Her silence has only added to interest in the project.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Aishwarya has always been Bhansali’s favourite. In fact, the filmmaker wanted to cast her in Ram Leela opposite Salman Khan but things couldn’t materialise and it eventually went to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. There have also been rumours that Aishwarya will be seen in a special appearance in Bhansali’s upcoming historical film, Padmavati. She will apparently feature in a song with the film’s lead star, Deepika.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd