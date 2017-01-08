Aishwarya’s candid moments with Amitabh-Jaya will make you dream of having in-laws like Bachchans. See pics

The Bachchans gave everyone family goals at the Stardust Awards held recently. The Bachchans gave everyone family goals at the Stardust Awards held recently.

Back in 2007, Abhishek Bachchan won the Lifetime Award of marrying Aishwarya Rai. Since then, we saw Aish elegantly and smoothly carried the surname of Bachchan. She even merged into the close family bond of one of Bollywood’s biggest families. With times we also came to know, that Aishwarya not only shares a warm relationship with her husband but even her in-laws.

A couple of pictures of Aishwarya with her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan and mother-in-law Jaya have been making rounds on the internet for all the right reasons. Aish was spotted having a candid raw moment with Jaya at a recent award show. Aishwarya was seen resting her head on Jaya Bachchan’s shoulder as if she was her own mother.

Watch out for the other moments Aishwarya had with her in-laws.

Looks like someone cracked a really funny joke.

CLICKED: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Amitabh Bachchan On A Laugh Riot & Their Pictures Are All Heart! http://t.co/lFcwOVnww3 pic.twitter.com/1hzyAKfjSx — Anushka Chopra (@seoanushka) January 4, 2017

When the Bachchan bahu turned full sanskaari on stage, and had a moment apt for a Sooraj Barjatiya film.

Amitabh Bachchan sir proud and aishwarya rai blessing pic.twitter.com/pGNs0zOSoI — Haresh (@hkeshrani1) December 20, 2016

If only we were as blessed as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, in terms of in-laws.

#CinemaNews Aishwarya Rai Bachchan CRYING On Jaya Bachchan’s Shoulder | Candid Photo | Bollywood Unseen http://t.co/FVVfSXAbvI pic.twitter.com/nWIzu97tuD — theneotv (@TheNeoTV) January 6, 2017

The loving husband Abhishek Bachchan was there to support her too.

This was not the first time Jaya Bachchan was seen being protective about the members of her family, mainly Aishwarya. Remember the time when she scolded the media for calling Aishwarya by her first name?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan featured in two films last year – Sarbjit and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Last year, there were reports that the Bachchan family wasn’t quite happy with Aishwarya sharing intimate on-screen moments with Ranbir Kapoor in ADHM.

But these candid moments are putting a rest to all gossip of squabbles in the big Bachchan khandaan. Seriously can we learn from the Bachchan’s now? There’s a reason they are big!

