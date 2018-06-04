Aishwarya Rai sends Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan “love, health and happiness” on their 45th wedding anniversary

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan had celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary yesterday. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan had celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary yesterday.

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, one of Bollywood’s most loved couples, celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary yesterday. While Big B took to Twitter to share a vintage picture with his wife, his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai also posted an adorable photo of the family on Instagram. Her caption read, “✨Happyyy Anniversary Pa n Ma✨ 💐 Love, Health and Happiness always God Bless 💝🤗🌈.”

Abhishek Bachchan also wished his parents on social media yesterday. He shared a throwback photo of Big B and Jaya Bachchan from the sets of Abhimaan and captioned it, “I wish that both of you continue to laugh and love for the next 45 years too. Happy 45th anniversary Ma and Pa. I love you.”

Amitabh Bachchan and actor-politician Jaya Bhaduri had tied the knot in 1973 in a low-key ceremony at a friend’s apartment, attended only by friends and family. Yesterday, Amitabh had also taken to his Twitter account to thank fans and well-wishers for their wishes. “T 2825 – They that give love and send greetings on our 45th marriage anniversary .. my gratitude and love .. स्नेह और आदर उन सब को , जिन्होंने जया और मुझे, हमारी विवाह जयंती पे बधाई भेजी है ,, अनेक अनेक धन्यवाद,” he wrote on Twitter.

Looks like Big B got a little emotional about his wedding anniversary. Taking to his blog, he wrote, “The flowers and wishes adorn the house in the advance greetings for the morrow – our Wedding Anniversary , June 3rd 1973 .. now 45 years .. ! Many among the Ef and the other social medium send their greetings and love and I reciprocate them, with equal love and graciousness ..”

T 2825 – They that give love and send greetings on our 45th marriage anniversary .. my gratitude and love .. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️ स्नेह और आदर उन सब को , जिन्होंने जया और मुझे, हमारी विवाह जयंती पे बधाई भेजी है ,, अनेक अनेक धन्यवाद pic.twitter.com/vPoCtwNqSz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 2, 2018

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen playing a 102-year-old father in Umesh Shukla’s 102 Not Out and is currently gearing up for his upcoming releases Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan and Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

