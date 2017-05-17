Watch: This is how Aishwarya Rai introduced herself at the Miss World pageant in 1994

Here is a video of a young Aishwarya Rai introducing herself and this is before she won the Miss World pageant. Here is a video of a young Aishwarya Rai introducing herself and this is before she won the Miss World pageant.

Aishwarya Rai, back in the year 1994, became the Miss World and made an entire country proud. Over the years, the actor has entertained us with her acting stills, but post getting married to Abhishek Bachchan and becoming mommy to Aradhya, she has become choosy. But our love affair with the light-eyed beauty is far from over. For now, Aishwarya is all set to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, of which she has been a part since the year 2002. But wait, before we get to see this diva walking the red carpet at the French Riviera, we have dug out a throwback video of a young Aishwarya Rai introducing herself at the Miss World pageant and it is all kinds of wonderful.

In the video, Aishwarya is heard saying, “Hey, I am Aishwarya Rai and I am from India.” The actor is seen praising India as she says, “We have the whole world in India.” She talks about the culturally rich country and states it is “incredible and beautiful”. In the video, she also discusses her experience of being able to participate in the pageant.

We have seen many photos of Aishwarya Rai posing with the coveted crown. But this video of how Aishwarya Rai introduced herself at the Miss World 1994 pageant is a must watch for her fans.

Thought this video, it seems that we have relived those moments with Aishwarya Rai, and we are sure those days will still be alive in her memories.

