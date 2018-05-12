Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes her Instagram debut

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes her debut on Instagram. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes her debut on Instagram.

After years of staying away from social media, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has finally joined Instagram. The actor has millions of fans around the world and until now, the actor was not present on any of the social media platforms. In this age of social media, when it has become a part of our lives, there are very few celebrities who are not on social media and Aishwarya was one of them. Aishwarya has a huge fan base and the presence of these fans can be seen in the digital world as there are quite a lot of fan clubs dedicated to the beauty queen.

Thanks to social media, fans can interact with their celebrities directly and get a sneak peek into their lives. We have already seen that celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone enjoy a massive fan following on social media and even the like of Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan who jumped on the bandwagon recently are making the most out of this experience.

Much like Aamir Khan’s debut on Instagram, Aishwarya’s first post was a collection of 9 images. Combined together, they form a photo of Aishwarya, with her daughter Aaradhya. All the 9 photos had the caption, “And I was born…again…💖✨”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s first set of photos on Instagram. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s first set of photos on Instagram.

Aishwarya will walk on the red carpet at the 71st Cannes Film Festival tomorrow and she has chosen to make her debut on the photo-sharing app a day before the same.

On the work front, Aishwarya is currently awaiting the release of Fanne Khan, where she co-stars alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Fanne Khan is adapted from the Belgian film Everybody’s Famous. She will be seen playing the role of a famous singer. She was last seen in 2016’s Ae Dil Hail Mushkil.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd