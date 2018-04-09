Aishwarya Rai Bachchan honoured with the Woman of Substance title

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan received the honour of Woman of Substance by Bunt community. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan received the honour of Woman of Substance by Bunt community.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan never fails to stun the audience with her persona. Be it her acting or gracing the stage, she oozes elegance wherever she goes. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor has become a global icon epitomising the phrase ‘beauty with the brains’ whenever she speaks about her work or her role as a mother. Aishwarya, who already owns several titles, has added yet another feather to her cap. The former beauty queen, who has represented India on various international platforms has been bestowed upon with the title of ‘Woman of Substance’.

At an event held by the Bunt community to felicitate the achievements of their people, Aishwarya was honoured with the title. The actor, who belongs to the Bunt Community in Karnataka, was present at the event to receive the award and also inaugurate the Buntera Bhavana. The event was held on April 7.

What makes Aishwarya’s personality stand out is her poise, class, talent and the values she strongly believes in, ensuring to make her nation proud with whatever she does.

Check out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s photos from the event:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was present at the event which took place on April 7. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was present at the event which took place on April 7.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a member of Bunt community. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a member of Bunt community.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan performed some rituals at the event. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan performed some rituals at the event.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked gorgeous in a saree. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked gorgeous in a saree.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was honoured with the ‘Woman of Substance’ title. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was honoured with the ‘Woman of Substance’ title.

Aishwarya, who is also the recipient of the French Honor Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters), Padma Shri and is considered to be one of the most influential celebrities in India, has always believed in giving back to the society by being associated with a lot of charities like Smile Train Foundation, UNAIDS, CPAA, Polio, Eye Donation etc.

On the work front, the actor has been shooting for Fanne Khan, which brings her back onscreen with Anil Kapoor after almost two decades. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao. Apart from that, Aishwarya has been approached for the remake of classic film Woh Kaun Thi. We still await the actor’s confirmation on that.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd