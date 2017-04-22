Aishwarya Rai Bachchan honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Sarbjit, see pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posed with Hema Malini for the shutterbugs at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards ceremony held in Mumbai last evening. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posed with Hema Malini for the shutterbugs at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards ceremony held in Mumbai last evening.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2017 event was a glittery affair in Mumbai last evening, where Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was honoured for her spectacular performance in 2016 film Sarabjit. Before you get confused with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Awards presented by the Government of India at the National Awards ceremony held annually in New Delhi, we must tell you that these are the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation Awards which started around three years back and from then on, have been organised every year in Mumbai to honour the contribution of various artists to Indian cinema.

Aishwarya was awarded for portraying the ordeal of the family of Indian death row convict Sarabjit Singh on screen in Omung Kumar directorial Sarbjit starring Randeep Hooda in the titular role. In the film, Aishwarya essayed the role of Sarabjit’s sister Dalbir Kaur who moved heaven and earth to seek global attention towards her brother’s plight in a Pakistani prison. Around the release of her film, Aishwarya was quoted saying, “The film is the result of everybody’s labour. It can’t be an individual’s effort. Every department has put an effort. The script of ‘Sarbjit’ was brilliant and all of the actors in the film have given their soul to it. We had a huge responsibility.” With the award, it looks like the efforts of the entire team have been counted well.

At the event, Aishwarya was seen posing for the shutterbugs with veteran actor Hema Malini who was also there at the awards ceremony.

See pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hema Malini

(Picture Credits: Varinder Chawla) (Picture Credits: Varinder Chawla)

The former Miss World has been hogging all the limelight from last few days. Her latest photo shoot for a magazine cover raised the already soaring temperature of summers. Aishwarya Rai shot for Filmfare May issue in which she looked sizzling hot with the perfect attitude. Many of her fans compared her image with her looks in Karan Johar directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Also, the actor completed ten years of her marriage with Abhishek Bachchan on Thursday. The couple with daughter Aaradhya visited Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple to pray on the special occasion.

