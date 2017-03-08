Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father Krishnaraj Rai in ICU, Abhishek Bachchan visits with Aishwarya. See pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were seen at Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital as Aishwarya’s father is in ICU. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were seen at Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital as Aishwarya’s father is in ICU.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father, Krishnaraj Rai, who has been in Mumbai’s Leelavati Hospital for the last two weeks has been shifted to the ICU. Aishwarya was seen at the hospital last night with husband Abhishek Bachchan. The couple’s appearance at the hospital led to a lot of speculation and later the actor’s spokesperson confirmed the news. Abhishek, who returned from New York, rushed to meet his father-in-law.

An India Today report quoted a source as saying, “Yes he (Krishnaraj Rai) has been in the hospital for nearly two weeks. Aishwarya is taking care of him despite her being alone as Abhishek was in New York for work. He just got back. Recently at Aaradhya’s sports day, Aishwarya was seen cheering for the kids and her own daughter too. But simultaneously she was also keeping a tab on her dad’s health.”

Watch | Aishwarya Bags Best Actress Award For ‘Sarbjit’ At International Film Festival

Another source said Aishwarya has been constantly at her dad’s side and is also managing Aaradhya. In a few images from last night, Abhishek and Aishwarya were seen exiting the hospital together.

See pics of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at Lilavati hospital:

We hope Aishwarya’s father gets well soon.

On the work front, Aishwarya and Abhishek will reportedly be seen together on screen once again. The film that is said to bring this golden jodi together on screen is Anurag Kashyap’s next, titled Gulab Jamun. However, no confirmation has come on the same till now. They have earlier worked in films such as Kuch Naa Kaho, Guru, Dhoom 2 and Sarkar Raj.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd