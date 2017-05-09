Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone new photo shoot give us a sneak peek into their Cannes plans, see photos

The photoshoot pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone seem to be a trailer of the main event of Cannes 2017 that is scheduled to happen from May 17 to May 28. The photoshoot pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone seem to be a trailer of the main event of Cannes 2017 that is scheduled to happen from May 17 to May 28.

Before they represent India at the 70th Festival De Cannes, Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are making it difficult for their fans to keep calm until the moment when they will walk the red carpet in May. Courtesy their overtly glamorous and sizzling photoshoot for the brand Loreal. Adorned in beautiful attires, both Ash and Deepika have turned a muse for photographer Prasad Naik and just a glance at the pictures will make you believe that nobody other than these two could have managed such an elegant photoshoot.

While the 43-year-old Aishwarya has been walking the red carpet for more than 15 years with this year being no exception, it will be the first time that Deepika will be seen walking the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival. And after being trolled for her attire at the recently held Met Gala 2017, many eyes will be set on the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani star and her dress. Though for Deepika it doesn’t matter what people think of her clothes as she wears whatever makes her feel comfortable.

In the series of pictures shared by the photographer, we see both the Queen of Cannes, Aishwarya, and the debutant Deepika posing for pictures. The photoshoot pictures seem to be a trailer of the final event that is scheduled to happen later in the month. Aishwarya will be seen on the red carpet on May 19 and 20 and the Bajirao Mastani actor will grace it on May 17. Joining them on the red carpet will be Bollywood’s fashion icon, Sonam Kapoor who will be there on May 21 and 22. Just to remind you, both Aishwarya and Sonam broke the internet with their fashion statements last year. Aishwarya’s purple lips which stupefied everyone still remain a point of discussion for many.

Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s latest photoshoot. See pics

Until you get to witness these fashionistas dropping fashion bombs at the international platform, you can gush over these pictures of Bachchan Bahu and Deepika.

