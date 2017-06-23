Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya take to swings and Abhishek captures this happy holiday moment. See photo

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya captured during their London vacation. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya captured during their London vacation.

It seems Abhishek Bachchan has finally joined wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on their vacation as he couldn’t stop himself from posting an adorable picture on his Instagram. Abhishek took to the photo sharing platform to share a picture of Aishwarya and Aaradhya who are caught seated on a swing in a park. This is one of the most candid pictures of Aishwarya and Aaradhya captured in recent times from their family vacation. Abhishek could only define this picture in one word and he wrote, “Happiness”.

This is supposed to be family time for the young Bachchans as they have been quite busy with their work commitments. While we saw Aishwarya and Aaradhya at Cannes, Abhishek was missing. Earlier they didn’t celebrate their wedding anniversary too as Aishwarya’s father Krishna Raj passed away recently and the family was coming to terms with their grief.

Earlier Abhishek had shared a funny video while promoting Riteish Deshmukh’s film Bank Chor. Abhishek informed his fans that how Aishwarya is not going to be too happy as he couldn’t complete a ‘TashreefCupsChallenge” given to him by Riteish.

“Okay, I don’t say this very often but he is my little brother. Riteish, I tried, I tried very hard but could not do it. Broh, too many cups, don’t think my wife is going to be too happy with me. But I tried. I will leave it to you. This cups challenge is meant for you. You are the best one for it,” Abhishek said.

Abhishek also sent his best wishes to Riteish before the release of Bank Chor saying, “Good luck, you gonna need it. So, guys Bank Chor coming out. My little brother Ritesh, Thapa and the entire team all the very best. Good luck. WARNING!!! DO NOT DO NOT PICK ANY MORE CUPS.”

On the work front, Aishwarya has reportedly signed Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s next Fanney Khan opposite Anil Kapoor.