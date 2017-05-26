Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates mother’s birthday with daughter Aaradhya, see photo

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan celebrate Vrinda Rai’s birthday with the family. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan celebrate Vrinda Rai’s birthday with the family.

Not just Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, but her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan also ruled the red carpet. The photographs of the mother-daughter duo as that surfaced online went viral. Amitabh Bachchan, in fact, posted one particular picture and showered praises on his daughter-in-law and granddaughter. She came back to India earlier this week and has made it a point to not miss an important event.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor celebrated her mother Vrinda Rai’s birthday in the company of her family recently. Her brother Aditya and she made this an intimate celebration with very few people. Her father Krishnaraj Rai passed away very recently after a prolonged illness, so the family mostly kept it private. Vrinda is seen smiling in the company of her children and grandchildren. The photograph that surfaced online also has Aaradhya posing beautifully for the camera. It is a great moment that was captured.

On the work front, Aishwarya had taken a break for the past five months. She was last seen in Karan Johar’s Ranbir Kapoor starrer-Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. It is only now that she has taken to reading scripts, and the actor seems to like two already. Rumours are rife that one of them could be a project with Mani Ratnam.

Also read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya left Amitabh Bachchan gushing over bahurani and rani. Here’s the photo that did it

The Sarbjit actor also supposedly plays a pivotal role in Baadshaho directed by Milan Luthria. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and Ileana D’ Cruz in lead roles. ​

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd