Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walks the Cannes red carpet looking like a million bucks

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a pro at turning heads on red carpets and when it comes to Cannes, she is certainly the undisputed queen of glamour. The Fanney Khan star is currently at Cannes, attending the French Riviera marking her 17 years of style and magic at the event. The actor, who made her debut on the photo-sharing site Instagram on Saturday, has been treating her fans with fresh and latest pictures from the Cannes Film Festival.

Aishwarya shared her looks from the Cannes Film Festival on her Instagram account. She chose a purple-black ensemble from Michael Cinco to walk the red carpet. She looked like a goddess in the gown with a long train while walking the red carpet where she was escorted by her six-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. While earlier that day she chose to slay in a multi-coloured sequinned dress from Manish Arora’s label. Before she made her appearance on the red carpet in this beautiful gown, Aishwarya also shared a glimpse of her dress on her Instagram handle.

After rocking the red carpet with her glamorous looks, Aishwarya chose a more formal attire for her next Cannes appearance. She looked nothing less than a diva in the black pantsuit.

Aishwarya Rai recently made her debut on Instagram, the first post that she shared was a collection of 9 pictures of her daughter Aardhaya and captioned it “And I was born…again…💖✨”. Abhishek Bachchan did not leave a chance to welcome his wife on Instagram and shared a throwback picture of Aishwarya at Cannes and wrote, “Throwback to Cannes in 2007 shortly after our marriage. And now the Mrs. is on Instagram too @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb show the love guys. #MrsB (sic).”

On the work front, Aishwarya is prepping up for her film Fanney Khan alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The film is expected to hit the screens on July 13.

