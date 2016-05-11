Aishwarya Rai Bachchan before Cannes visit: Troll me as much as you want

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who will this year be completing 15 years of going to the Cannes Film Festival, has not picked out a dress for the outing and is not bothered about fashion police as well. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who will this year be completing 15 years of going to the Cannes Film Festival, has not picked out a dress for the outing and is not bothered about fashion police as well.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who will this year be completing 15 years of going to the Cannes Film Festival, has not picked out a dress for the outing and is not bothered about fashion police as well. She challengingly says “you guys can troll me as much as you want”.

In a candid conversation on #fame – live video social platform, the actress shared that she was busy with the work of her forthcoming film “Sarbjit”, and hence could not pick out a dress.

She said: “Cannes Festival is two days away and I still don’t know what I am wearing. You guys can troll me as much as you want but the fact is I have just been too busy.”

The actress, who is the brand ambassador of L’Oréal Paris, will represent the cosmetic giant at Cannes. The Cannes Film Festival commenced on Thursday and will go on till May 21. The actress will walk the red carpet on May 13 and 14.

The Cannes Film Festival is not all about cinema, but fashion and beauty trends as well. The actress has had her share of failures on the fashion front but in recent times she has been earning plaudits for her style.

“Sarbjit” is based on the life of Sarabjit Singh, an Indian farmer who was convicted of charges of terrorism and spying in Pakistan and was sentenced to death. Aishwarya will be seen essaying the role of Dalbir Kaur, Sarabjit’s sister, in the film while Randeep Hooda plays the title role. “Sarbjit” is slated to release on May 20.

When asked about her daughter Aaradhya’s reaction to the “Sarbjit” trailer, she said: “She realised I looked very different, so I tried to make a joke about it and told her it’s like playing dress up.”

