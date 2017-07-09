Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor starrer Fanney Khan to release in April 2018

Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to comeback on-screen after 17 years. Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to comeback on-screen after 17 years.

Get ready to experience the magic of two stellar actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor on the silver screen with Fanney Khan, but you have to wait a little longer for it. The film, which marks the duo’s comeback on screen together after 17 years, will go on floor from August this year. It will finally make it to the theatres next year, in April. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “AishwaryaRaiBachchan to start shooting for #FanneyKhan from Aug-end… ROMP prod… KriArj and TSeries presentation… April 2018 release.”

Well, going by the kind of camaraderie the two have shared on screen in Subhash Ghai’s Taal and Satish Kaushik’s Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, we can definitely say that the film is going to be a magical experience. Fanney Khan would also mark the debut of Atul Manjrekar, who has been shooting ad films for sometime now.

Producer Bhushan Kumar when talking about the project, said, “We are committed to making concept driven films and are happy to associate with Prerna Arora’s KriArj Entertainment for a content driven film like Fanney Khan.”

While Aishwarya’s role has been kept under wraps for now, Anil Kapoor is apparently going to be singing not one or two, but multiple songs for the musical-drama. While Anil would start his role’s prep-up from August, Aishwarya would be joining the sets from October.

Well, we are surely excited to watch the beautiful lady on screen, who earlier had set the screens on fire with her appearance in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Meanwhile, Anil is prepping up for the release of Mubarakan, also starring Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D Cruz and Athiya Shetty in the lead role.

