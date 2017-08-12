Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya hoist Indian flag in Melbourne

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Aaradhya at IIFM 2017, Melbourne. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Aaradhya at IIFM 2017, Melbourne.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with daughter Aaradhya experienced a moment of pride in Melbourne. The two hoisted the Indian flag as a part of their celebration of 70th year of India’s Independence. The two not only hosted the flag but also sang the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana.

As Aishwarya stole the limelight with her appearance, Aaradhya too geared up to match her beautiful mother in terms of looks. The little one looked like a fairy in an Indian lehenga, and on the stage, people just could not stop looking at Aaradhya who patiently stood on the stage while her mother Aishwarya was exchanging some pleasantries.

Thanking Melbourne for giving such an honour to her, Aishwarya said, “Thank you so much Melbourne, thank you everyone for giving us such a moment of pride and happiness with so much love and warmth. Celebrating our 70th Independence Day will forever be such a beautiful memory for me and my dearest Aaradhya.” The actor first spoke in Hindi and then went on to translate her words into English for the non-Hindi speaking audience.

Apart from Aishwarya, the event saw the presence of filmmakers like Karan Johar, Dangal fame Nitesh Tiwari, Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda, Shilpa Shetty, Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao and many others.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aradhya, after the actress hoisted the Indian flag at Independence Day celebrations as part of #IFFM2017 pic.twitter.com/rYvrG7MHOB — Rajeev Masand (@RajeevMasand) August 12, 2017

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai on the work front would begin shooting for her next Fanney Khan, in which she would share the screen space with Anil Kapoor. The actor, who is comeback with Anil after almost a decade, will play a singer in the film.

