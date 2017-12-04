Photos: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya are twinning again, this time in dazzling red

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended her cousin Pranjwal’s wedding in Mangalore. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended her cousin Pranjwal’s wedding in Mangalore.

On Sunday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended her cousin Pranjwal’s wedding in Mangalore and much to the delight of her fans, little Aaradhya also accompanied her. Wearing a dazzling red and gold lehenga for the D-day, Aishwarya looked gorgeous as always but what caught our attention was Aaradhya’s outfit.

Hand in hand with her mommy, Aaradhya wore a similar red and gold ensemble and their pictures together are sure to give you new mother-daughter goals. Aish was also accompanied by her mother Vrinda Rai to Prajwal’s wedding who is the son of her uncle Uday Kumar Shetty.

Last month, Aishwarya celebrated Aaradhya’s sixth birthday with much splendour on November 18. There too, we loved how the beautiful birthday girl Aaradhya was twinning with her mom. The gala affair saw the who’s who of Bollywood with their little ones including Shah Rukh Khan with his son AbRam, Shilpa Shetty Kundra with son Vihaan Raj, Aamir Khan with his son Azad Rao and Farah Khan with her three kids among others.

More recently, the two were spotted at a cousin’s birthday bash. This time little Aaradhya had gone to celebrate her cousin Vihaan’s seventh birthday with mommy Aishwarya. Also, seen in the photo was Aishwarya’s mother Vrinda Rai. Vihaan is Aishwarya’s brother Aditya Rai and sister-in-law Shrima Rai’s son.

Aaradhya is anyway one of the most camera-friendly kids. Mostly, she has an ear to ear smile on her face while posing for shutterbugs. Every time Abhishek and Aishwarya’s daughter has made a public appearance, she has left all in awe of her cuteness, her bright eyes and her dazzling smile. She has definitely inherited some of the best posing skills from her diva mother Aishwarya.

