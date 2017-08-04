Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor all set to recreate Taal magic with Fanney Khan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor’s Fanney Khan is a lovely musical. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor’s Fanney Khan is a lovely musical.

After almost 18 years, Aishwarya Rai and Anil Kapoor will share screen space once again in Fanney Khan. The duo was last seen in Subhash Ghai’s hit 1999 film Taal. What is interesting is Anil will be seen in the role of a musician yet again. When we asked Fanney Khan producer Prerna Arora about the film, she said, “Fanney Khan is a lovely musical. The film has a lot of songs, and Anil Kapoor’s character in the film is very entertaining. He is a musician, and he has a great energy to work with. He is portraying this character very well!”

Prerna also heaped praise on Fanney Khan’s lead actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. “Aishwarya Rai is a complete delight to work with. She is a beautiful person, inside and out. One would assume that Aishwarya might have the starry air, but she is very humble and a warm person,” said the film’s producer.

About Aishwarya’s role, Prerna had earlier said that she will not be seen in a serious role like Sarabjit or Jazbaa, and would rather be playing a ‘spunky’ character.

Well, going by the kind of chemistry Anil and Aishwarya shared on screen in Subhash Ghai’s Taal and Satish Kaushik’s Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, we can definitely say that the film is going to be a magical experience.

Fanney Khan would also mark the directorial debut of ad filmmaker Atul Manjrekar.

Fanney Khan is set to go on floors by the end of this month, and will be ready for release mid next year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd