Abhishek Bachchan on 10th wedding anniversary with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Just like that it’s 10 years

As Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary, the actor wonders how quickly the years have gone by.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 20, 2017 1:22 pm
aishwarya rai, abhishek bachchan, aishwaryra abhishek wedding anniversary, abhishek aishwarya, abhishek aishwarya anniversary, aishwarya rai image As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary, this is what Abhishek has to say.

Just like dad Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan is a master of social media. So, as he celebrates tenth wedding anniversary with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek decided to reveal his thoughts on social media. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “And just like that…. It’s been 10 years! Thank you all for the wishes for Aishwarya and I. Lots of love.” Alas, the post didn’t come with a lovely picture of the couple, something that Abhishek usually does. In fact, the images that Abhishek puts on social media with wife Aishwarya are worthy of being in the family album.

Not just Abhishek, filmmaker Karan Johar — a close friend of the Bachchans — also wished the happy couple and shared a fond memory. Karan wrote on Twitter, “Congratulations @juniorbachchan on 10 beautiful years…how time flies! Still remember the sangeet performances!!! #AishwaryaRaiBachchan.”

In fact, Abhishek had earlier said that Karan was the person who encouraged their romance. “Karan was the cupid who kept putting in the idea that she is fantastic. You both will look so wonderful together. She looks so glamorous in the house when she walks,” Abhishek had told media earlier.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been happily married for 10 years now. The couple married in 2007 after two years of courtship. Despite living life under public scrutiny, Abhishek and Aishwarya fiercely guard their privacy. On the rare ocassions that they have spoken about each other, they have always given credit to their friendship for their succesful married life.

They have also done some great films together. Starting with Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, they went on to films like Dhoom 2, Umrao Jaan, Raavan, Guru and Sarkar Raaj. They have daughter Aaradhya together, who is four now.

