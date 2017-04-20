Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan 10th wedding anniversary: 5 times they proved they’re head-over-heels in love

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary today. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary today.

It has been 10 years of romance, sharing and living their life under public glare. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have actually emerged stronger for it. As Bollywood’s foremost couple, Aishwarya and Abhishek, celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary, we look back at their journey. While Aishwarya has stayed away from social media all these years, revealing her thoughts and feelings in rare interviews, Abhishek off and on puts images and thoughts about Aishwarya and daughter Aradhya on his social media handles. From the last 10 years, we bring those moments when Aishwarya and Abhishek prove that they are simply heads-over-heels in love with each other.

In 2016, as Aishwarya walked the red carpet at Cannes, Abhsihek took to social media and gave some serious husband goals to men out there. Here is what he said, “They say a picture speaks a 1000 words. Seeing this photo I can think of many more…”

And which woman would not want to read such a glowing compliment from husband dearest as written by Abhishek below. As Aishwarya, after month of trolling over her post-pregnancy weight, walked the Cannes red carpet looking a golden diva, this was what Abhishek said, “Almost 52hrs without sleep! Eyes shuttingâ€¦ and the Mrs. Shows up looking like this!! Ok.. Eyes wide open now!” Aww, you two!

Almost 52hrs without sleep! Eyes shutting… and the Mrs. Shows up looking like this!! Ok.. Eyes wide open now! pic.twitter.com/r8zIUTsBV0 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 21, 2014

Remember how Abhishek revealed the moment when Aishwarya said yes to him all those years ago in this adorable tweet, “10 years ago on a freezing New York balcony, she said “yes”. 💍❤️.”

10 years ago on a freezing New York balcony, she said “yes”. 💍❤️ — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 13, 2017

And every working woman needs a husband like Abhishek — empathetic, amazing and so good looking. Read this tweet for context, “The Mrs. Get awarded by Miss World as their most successful and impactful Miss World. Honoured. She got the award, I got to hold Little A. I got the better deal.”

On their ninth anniversary, this is what Abhishek posted, “9 years of togetherness, love and hugs!” We are hoping the 10th one will be even better.



And here’s a post-script about what makes Aishwarya and Abhishek such an amazing couple. In an interview to HT, this is what they said was the best thing about being married?

Aishwarya said: I get to live with my best friend. I can talk to her about anything, any inane thing, like ‘Someone scratched my car today’ and she’s there listening, saying, ‘Umm.. Umm.’

Abhishek said: That you’re with your dearest friend for the rest of your life!

Happy Wedding Anniversary Aishwarya and Abhishek and here are wishing you guys many more to come.

