Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya return from family holiday, but why Aaradhya is looking so sad? see photos

Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya who were vacationing in New York returned to Mumbai last night. Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya who were vacationing in New York returned to Mumbai last night.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s five-year-old daughter Aaradhya who stole the limelight from her mother at Cannes 2017, looked disinterested last night as photographers tussled to capture the mother-daughter duo in a single frame. Aishwarya and Aaradhya who were vacationing in New York returned to Mumbai last night. Remember how Aaradhya posed for cameras while leaving for Cannes 2017 along with Aishwarya. The little Aaradhya made headlines when she posed just like her mom. Aishwarya in an interview also confessed to having noticed her daughter’s new-found interest in posing for cameras. Daddy Abhishek Bachchan also shared the picture of his daughter on Instagram and wrote,”#mothersanddaughters so that’s where she gets it from! Like mother, like daughter”.

But this time around, Aaradhya looked a bit sad. Maybe she was just tired after a long journey. After all, Aaradhya is only a five-year-old kid. Aishwarya made sure she held Aaradhya’s hands while making their way out of the airport.

Both Aishwarya and husband Abhishek Bachchan headed to New York for a three-weeks holiday. Abhishek also shared a couple of pictures from their vacation on Instagram.

The Bachchans even skipped the IIFA awards 2017 as they didn’t want any interference with their holidays.

“It has been a hectic six months for both Abhishek and Aishwarya. They had gone for a vacation in December last year, to ring in the new year. But they had to cut short their vacation because Aishwarya’s father was keeping unwell. The next two-three months, the couple was juggling between the hospital and their work commitments. In fact, in April, Aishwarya and Abhishek completed a decade of marriage but because the actress’ father passed away a few days before that, no celebration happened,” a source close to the couple told Pinkvilla.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd