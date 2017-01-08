Latest News
Aishwarya-Abhishek’s daughter Aaradhya had the cutest dancing partner in Aamir Khan’s son Azad. Watch videos

Proud parents Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aamir Khan became a part of the annual day program of their kids Aaradhya Bachchan and Azad Rao Khan who study in the same school and performed together.

Written by Kriti Sonali | New Delhi | Published:January 8, 2017 4:06 pm
Watch videos of Aaradhya Bachchan and Azad Rao Khan dance together, and parents Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aamir Khan cheer on. Aaradhya Bachchan and Azad Rao Khan danced together during their annual day function and their star parents Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan and Aamir Khan couldn’t cheer any less.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, and Aamir Khan’s little son Azad Rao Khan study in the same school. And a few videos shared by a fan club prove that these little munchkins are following the traits of their parents.

At the annual day event conducted at Aaradhya and Azad’s school, the two besties performed together, and their parents Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aamir sat in the front row cheering for the kids. Trust us when we say that both Aaradhya and Azad looking truly adorable on stage.

Aaradhya and Azad go to the Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Hence, in the videos we also find chairperson of the school Neeta Ambani sitting with the star parents and even encouraging the kids on stage. Aaradhya and Azad were a part of a group performance at their school function. They looked too cute in their costumes as they danced to the song “Rail Gaadi.”

We even saw Aishwarya’s motherly side as the proud mom was busy taking videos of Aaradhya. Aamir too was seen clapping and enjoying the performance.

But that’s not all. Towards the end of the show, Abhishek and Aishwarya couldn’t hold back themselves and got on stage to shake a leg with the kids in the finale act. A few songs of Aamir, Aishwarya and Abhishek’s films were also played. Aishwarya joined Aaradhya and encouraged her.

See more fun videos from Aaradhya and Azad’s annual day:

 

Aren’t these videos simply amazing and fun to watch?

