Aishwarya-Abhishek’s daughter Aaradhya had the cutest dancing partner in Aamir Khan’s son Azad. Watch videos

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, and Aamir Khan’s little son Azad Rao Khan study in the same school. And a few videos shared by a fan club prove that these little munchkins are following the traits of their parents.

At the annual day event conducted at Aaradhya and Azad’s school, the two besties performed together, and their parents Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aamir sat in the front row cheering for the kids. Trust us when we say that both Aaradhya and Azad looking truly adorable on stage.

Aaradhya and Azad go to the Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Hence, in the videos we also find chairperson of the school Neeta Ambani sitting with the star parents and even encouraging the kids on stage. Aaradhya and Azad were a part of a group performance at their school function. They looked too cute in their costumes as they danced to the song “Rail Gaadi.”

Aaradhya’s annual day performance was so cute! She’s certainly got the moves haha! pic.twitter.com/qq4feoQj0P — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) January 7, 2017

We even saw Aishwarya’s motherly side as the proud mom was busy taking videos of Aaradhya. Aamir too was seen clapping and enjoying the performance.

Aishwarya being a proud mum takes videos of Aaradhya as she’s on stage pic.twitter.com/QbbgggbDdZ — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) January 7, 2017

Abhishek and Aishwarya take videos of Aaradhya while she’s on stage and more of her with her friends pic.twitter.com/o8O7eG160g — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) January 7, 2017

But that’s not all. Towards the end of the show, Abhishek and Aishwarya couldn’t hold back themselves and got on stage to shake a leg with the kids in the finale act. A few songs of Aamir, Aishwarya and Abhishek’s films were also played. Aishwarya joined Aaradhya and encouraged her.

Abhishek and Aishwarya get up to join in the finale pic.twitter.com/ODM8icf911 — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) January 7, 2017

See more fun videos from Aaradhya and Azad’s annual day:

Aaradhya having fun with her friends, so cute pic.twitter.com/YiCf4YJn0P — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) January 7, 2017

Aishwarya goes up to the stage to meet Aaradhya and her friends pic.twitter.com/33ZOu1JEAw — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) January 7, 2017

Abhishek goes to meet Aaradhya and her friends whilst Aishwarya takes their photos pic.twitter.com/MY9JOryIpH — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) January 7, 2017

Finally a cute video where Aishwarya makes Aaradhya and her friends dance whilst she takes their videos pic.twitter.com/vAle2DtROu — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) January 7, 2017

Aren't these videos simply amazing and fun to watch?

