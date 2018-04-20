As Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary, here’s looking back at their cinematic journey

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary today. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary today.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have both been in the movie business for a long time. And being the celebrities they are, their alliance as husband and wife was quite a welcome news for their fans. The duo tied the knot in 2007 but since the time they got married, they have only appeared in two films together.

Even before their romance started, Aishwarya and Abhishek were seen in many films together. Not all of them were hits but fans still noted the pairing and longed for the duo to appear on screen. Apart from all the films that these two have done, they are also remembered for the famous song “Kajra Re” from Bunty aur Babli. Aishwarya had a cameo appearance in the film but her dance number with Abhishek and Amitabh was a runaway hit.

As Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary, here’s looking back at all the films they have collaborated on in their careers.

1. Dhai Akshar Prem Ke (2000)

Abhishek and Aishwarya first worked together in the quite forgettable Dhai Akshar Prem Ke. Directed by Raj Kanwar, this film was a love story. This was the first time that the two shared screen space. Abhishek had just entered the film industry at the time and this was one of his initial films. Salman Khan had a cameo appearance in Dhai Akshar Prem Ke.

2. Kuch Naa Kaho (2003)

Directed by Rohan Sippy, this film had Aishwarya playing a mother who was abandoned by her husband while she was pregnant. The film’s opening credits were quite appreciated at the time of its release and so was the music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

3. Dhoom 2 (2006)

The two co-starred in this film in the Dhoom franchise. While Aishwarya was paired opposite Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek was paired opposite Rimi Sen, the film had a few scenes where these two shared screen space. Abhishek played a cop in the film and Aishwarya is an agent who is planted by him to extract Mr A’s secrets.

4. Umrao Jaan (2006)

In this JP Dutta film, Aishwarya played the role that was once played by Rekha and Abhishek stepped into the shoes of Farooq Shaikh. This film wasn’t loved by the audience but Aishwarya and Abhishek were appreciated for their performances.

5. Guru (2007)

In this film, Abhishek Bachchan plays Gurukant Desai, a character inspired by the life of Dhirubhai Ambani. Here, Aishwarya plays his wife Sujata. The film released in the same year when the two got married.

6. Sarkar Raj (2008)

In the second part of this political drama, Abhishek reprised his role of Sarkar’s son Shankar. Aishwarya Rai played Anita who eventually bonds with Shankar over their familial problems. Not just Aishwarya and Abhishek, this film also starred Amitabh Bachchan as the head of the Nagre family.

7. Raavan (2010)

In this Mani Ratnam film, Abhishek plays Beera, a bandit, and Aishwarya is seen as Ragini who is kidnapped by him. The film was inspired by the story of Sita getting kidnapped by Raavan in the Hindu epic Ramayan. Ragini is a devoted wife but Beera has fallen in love with her. She remains dedicated to her husband but after her husband accuses her of infidelity, she feels disrespected. The film was loved by the audience at the time, especially for its music.

