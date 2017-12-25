Aishwarya Rai parties with her real and reel life love – Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor, see photos

Post the party, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai gave a lift to Ranbir Kapoor and their pictures are hitting headlines. Post the party, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai gave a lift to Ranbir Kapoor and their pictures are hitting headlines.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and husband Abhishek Bachchan often give us some relationship goals whenever seen together. They compliment each other and are seen walking hand-in-hand at many events. But in her last film, Karan Johar’s directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which released in 2016, Aish was paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor. We all loved their on-screen chemistry. Isn’t it? Well on Sunday night, Aish attended Bollywood producer Bunty Walia’s birthday bash with hubby Abhishek and guess who met her there?

The bash had a few close friends of Bunty Walia at the bash, one of which was Ranbir too. Post the party, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai gave a lift to Ranbir and their pictures are hitting headlines. While Aishwarya and Abhishek’s entry grabbed attention, their exit along with Ranbir was also a head-turner.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’s hot pair Aish and Ranbir were the talk of the town in 2016. They not only sizzled in the film but were also seen posing for a magazine cover. At the party, while Ranbir was seen sitting with Abhishek on the front of the car, Aish was behind. The clicks of these stars are doing the rounds of the fan pages.

Here are all the photos of Aishwarya Rai with both Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor:

Bunty Walia himself shared an inside photo of the birthday bash and here too we saw Aish with Abhishek and Ranbir. “Thank u guys! Birthday Nara fun nite! #ranbirkapoor #abhishekbachchan #aishwaryaraibachchan #sikanderkher #vanessabuntywalia #sohailmaklai!,” read the picture caption.

What do you think about the pictures? Let us know it in the comments section below.

