Aishwarya,hubby Abhishek to move out of the Bachchan mansion?

Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai has been living in the Bachchan mansion ever since her marriage to husband and co-star Abhishek Bachchan in April 2007. But now buzz is that the Bachchan ‘bahu’ is not too happy with the arrangements.

According to reports doing the rounds,Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is keen to move out and live separately with her daughter Aaradhya and husband Abhishek.

Apparently,there seems to be a bit of friction between Aishwarya Rai and mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan,who is said to be keeping a tab on her activities. Reports further suggest that Jaya Bachchan is believed to be constantly interfering with her private life.

Reportedly,Jaya Bachchan expects her daughter-in-law to update her on all matters including professional,which isn’t quite appreciated by Aishwarya Rai.

However,the duo have always looked extremely comfortable in each others presence whenever they’ve been spotted in public. We hope they sort their differences and these reports are just a mere rumour.

Aishwarya Rai,Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya recently returned from a family holiday in Dubai. They were accompanied by Aishwarya’s parents,her brother and her sister-in-law.

