‘Airlift’ looking damn good: Hrithik Roshan

Actor Hrithik Roshan is impressed by the trailer of Akshay Kumar-starrer “Airlift”, and he’s sure the movie will rock.

“Akshay, this is looking dam good my friend! Will love to see it. Tell me when. Promises to rock,” Hrithik posted on his Facebook page.

Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, “Airlift” is about the 1990 incident when Iraq invaded Kuwait and lakhs of Indians had to be evacuated.

