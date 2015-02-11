Presents Latest News

AIB Roast: Karan Johar posts cryptic tweet about ‘silence’

Karan Johar, who is facing a lot of backlash for taking part in the 'AIB Roast', has posted a cryptic tweet about 'silence'.

By: Press Trust of India | Mumbai | Published: February 11, 2015 2:27 pm
Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is facing a lot of backlash for taking part in the ‘AIB Roast‘, has posted a cryptic tweet about ‘silence’.

(Read: Aamir Khan scolded friends Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar for AIB Roast)

The 42-year-old director, set to make his full-fledged acting debut as a villain in ‘Bombay Velvet’, is yet to directly comment on the fallout that happened after the roast involving Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor went viral.

Karan Johar tweeted:

The stand-up comedy team behind the video pulled it down after it stirred controversy for its expletive content and they have also apologised to the Christian community for their jokes.

Actor Aamir Khan on Monday had criticised the show, terming it ‘not funny’.

