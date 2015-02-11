AIB Roast: Karan Johar posts cryptic tweet about ‘silence’

- Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Dia Mirza, Sophie Choudry: Bollywood celebs in all their finery at magazine relaunch
Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is facing a lot of backlash for taking part in the ‘AIB Roast‘, has posted a cryptic tweet about ‘silence’.
The 42-year-old director, set to make his full-fledged acting debut as a villain in ‘Bombay Velvet’, is yet to directly comment on the fallout that happened after the roast involving Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor went viral.
Karan Johar tweeted:
Silence can mean several things…strength…weakness and indifference…to me it always signifies dignity…which is above everything else!
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 10, 2015
The stand-up comedy team behind the video pulled it down after it stirred controversy for its expletive content and they have also apologised to the Christian community for their jokes.
Actor Aamir Khan on Monday had criticised the show, terming it ‘not funny’.
