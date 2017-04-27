After Vinod Khanna death, Baahubali 2 premiere cancelled

As a mark of respect, the makers of Baahubali 2 have canceled the premiere event of the film after Vinod Khanna passed away. As a mark of respect, the makers of Baahubali 2 have canceled the premiere event of the film after Vinod Khanna passed away.

Until Thursday morning the movie buffs and the Indian film industry were eagerly waiting for the release of SS Rajamouli’s epic film Baahubali: The Conclusion. But as the news of legendary actor Vinod Khanna passing away broke, the fans of the veteran actor and his friends and family have been hit with a wave of sadness. And to mourn the grave loss, filmmaker Karan Johar, SS Rajamouli and the entire team of the film Baahubali 2 have decided to cancel the premiere event of Baahubali 2 which was scheduled to happen on Thursday evening.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved, the legendary Vinod Khanna. The demise has come as a huge shock to all of us. As a mark of respect for our dearly departed, the premiere event of Baahubali: The Conclusion is now canceled,” read the official statement from the makers of the film. Karan also confirmed the news on his Twitter as he wrote, “His screen presence is unparalleled even today…his super star swag is what we grew up on….RIP #VinodKhanna …thoughts and prayers. As a mark of respect to our beloved Vinod Khanna the entire team of Baahubali has decided to cancel the premiere tonight.”

Also read | Vinod Khanna dead after battling cancer for many years, funeral in the afternoon today

Early in the day, Karan only divulged the details of Baahubali 2 premiere. “The most awaited film is releasing tomorrow!!!!! Premieres today!!! #BaahubaliTheConclusion is on its way!!!! @ssrajamouli,” the filmmaker wrote. Also, there were reports about Amitabh Bachchan leaving the promotions of his upcoming release Sarkar 3 as soon as the actor learnt about his friend and co-actor’s sad demise.

Check out Karan Johar’s tweets here:

As a mark of respect to our beloved Vinod Khanna the entire team of Baahubali has decided to cancel the premiere tonight… — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 27, 2017

His screen presence is unparalleled even today…his super star swag is what we grew up on….RIP #VinodKhanna …thoughts and prayers…. — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 27, 2017

The most awaited film is releasing tomorrow!!!!! Premieres today!!! #BaahubaliTheConclusion is on its way!!!! @ssrajamouli pic.twitter.com/pzfEikkjff — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 27, 2017

Vinod Khanna, who was dealing with prolonged illness, succumbed to advanced bladder carcinoma on Thursday morning. The hospital released this statement, “Veteran actor and Member of Parliament Mr. Vinod Khanna, who was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital breathed his last at 11.20 am due to advanced bladder carcinoma.”

Rishi Kapoor, Subhash Ghai, Akshay Kumar, Asha Bhosle and several others from the film fraternity are saddened by the news as they condoled the death of Amar Akbar Anthony actor on their social media accounts.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd