After Varun Dhawan stabbed Baahubali Prabhas, he refused to call him by his name. Here’s why

Karan Johar’s recent party was attended by Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Baahubali stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati. When Varun Dhawan shared a picture where he is seen imitating famous Kattappa’s act, it created a lot of noise on social media. Varun captioned the picture, “Only 2 people in the history of the world have managed to do this. One is #katappa and the other one is ME. #BAHUBALI #prabhas is a really cool down to earth guy more power to him”. But there was a lot more that transpired at Karan’s party that was also attended by Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapoor.

If a DNA report is to be believed, Varun and Arjun kept addressing Prabhas as ‘sir’. The humble actor Prabhas requested both actors to not call him ‘sir’, but Varun and Arjun would repeat the same. “You are Baahubali. How can we call you by name?” they replied to Prabhas when the actor asked them to address him by his name.

The speculations are also rife that Prabhas can soon work with Sajid Nadiadwala for his Bollywood debut. Earlier, it was reported that Prabhas may collaborate with Karan Johar for his first Hindi film but things didn’t materialise eventually. “For the last five years, Prabhas concentrated only on Baahubali and turned down several acting offers. While he has already started working on his next Sahoo, he is looking for a big Bollywood debut. He has had two meetings with Sajid. They discussed a couple of projects and are planning to finalise something soon,” a source close to the development was quoted in a Mid-Day report.

