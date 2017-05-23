After Tubelight, Kabir Khan to shoot his next film Zookeeper in China

Kabir Khan will shoot his next directorial venture Zookeeper Kabir Khan will shoot his next directorial venture Zookeeper

Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame director Kabir Khan will shoot his next directorial venture Zookeeper, a travel-related drama film, in the western Chinese city of Chengdu and in the mountains of the region.The co-productions are with Chinese film companies Peacock Mountain Culture & Media Ltd and Huaxia Film Distribution Co Ltd, read a statement from Eros International. Khan’s travel drama The Zookeeper (working title) will be released in 2018.

The movie is one of the latest additions to the expanding Chinese-Indian portion of the production slate of Trinity Pictures, franchise feature film studio of Eros International Media Ltd, reported variety.com.

Zookeeper will be co-produced with China Peacock Mountain and Chinese state-owned firm Huaxia Distribution. The screenplay has been approved by Chinese government censors. Kabir is currently gearing up for Tubelight, which features Salman Khan and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu. The film is slated to release on Eid.

The budget for the project is set at USD 25 million. The cast will include a leading Indian star and a top Chinese actress. A significant portion of the shoot will be in Chengdu. Siddharth’s Love in Beijing is a cross-cultural romantic comedy, Love in Beijing, about an Indian girl who falls in love with a Chinese man, will feature an A-list Indian actress and a leading Chinese male actor. The production budget is USD 15 million.

Also Read: As rumours about Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh continue, Kiran Rao has this to say

“The original stories were developed by the Trinity Pictures Writers? Room, creative teams from both Trinity Pictures and the Chinese film companies worked closely on the scripts to create story lines that blend Sino-Indian culture,” Trinity said in a statement.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now