After Towel Series, Katrina Kaif, Sushant Singh Rajput become a part of Mario Testino’s colourful video shot in India

A few days ago, Katrina Kaif also became the first Bollywood star to be shot of Peruvian photographer in the towel series. A few days ago, Katrina Kaif also became the first Bollywood star to be shot of Peruvian photographer in the towel series.

Famous fashion photographer Mario Testino shot for Vogue India cover to celebrate 10 years of the magazine in the country. The magazine drew criticism for featuring a non-Indian model Kendall Jenner on its cover. But the controversy surrounding the whole issue isn’t stopping pictures of Katrina Kaif going viral on the internet. Besides Katrina, the special issue also features Sushant Singh Rajput. A few days ago, Katrina also became the first Bollywood star to be shot of Peruvian photographer in the towel series. Her pics were soon followed by that of Sushant who also posed in the towel for Mario.

Mario recently shared a video on his Facebook account, giving us a glimpse of his work behind the camera. He captioned the video, “So grateful to have guest edited my 12th Vogue Special Edition.” The photographer, who was in Jaipur, tried to capture the essence and vibrancy of Indian culture in the video, which captures the colours of the Pink city. The three-minute video also features Sushant Singh Rajput and Katrina Kaif. And while they come on screen for a brief period, they charm you nevertheless. Sushant can be seen shooting with model Kendall Jenner for the magazine.

Both Katrina Kaif and Sushant Singh have also been individually shot by Mario. Sushant also shared several pictures and video on his Instagram account. The actor shot for Mario’s towel series too. Sushant shared the picture and captioned it as, “It’s an honour for me to have the opportunity to work with you @mariotestino #Repost @mariotestino with @repostapp.” Katrina also shared several pictures from her photoshoot with Mario on her Instagram account.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif always loved the camera and she just proved that. See her adorable throwback pic

On the work front, while Katrina is shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai after she recently wrapped up Jagga Jasoos, Sushant is gearing up for the release of Raabta.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd