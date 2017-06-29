After Toilet, Akshay Kumar set to start Gold shooting in London

Akshay Kumar will begin shooting for his upcoming movie Gold, in the first week of July. Akshay Kumar will begin shooting for his upcoming movie Gold, in the first week of July.

Actor Akshay Kumar is currently looking forward to his film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which is slated for release on August 11. In the meanwhile, the actor has quite a few films in the pipeline. One of them is Gold, also starring Amit Sadh and Kunal Kapoor in pivotal roles. Akshay Kumar will be heading to London in July first week to start work on this film, which is a period sports drama based on the 1948 London Olympics. The central plot is about how independent India won its first Gold medal in hockey.

Amit and Kunal are already in London, training for their part under multiple hockey coaches. The two actors were initially trained under Sandeep Singh, the former Indian captain. The filmmakers had also announced that this film will hit the big screens in August 2018 on the Independence Day weekend.

Akshay Kumar is setting a record of sorts with his choice of films. His upcoming film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is about the social issue of open defecation, which is prevalent in India. His next film directed by R. Balki, titled Padman, talks about menstrual sanitation. Gold is a film about India winning its first Olympic medal as a free country.

There are reports that a film on PM Narendra Modi is in the pipeline and Akshay may play the lead role. Is he intentionally making a choice to stay away from straight commercial entertainers?

