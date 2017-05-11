After the success of Baahubali 2, get ready for a Rs 500 crore Ramayana

After the success of Baahubali 2, the epic Ramayana will be made into a three part movie. After the success of Baahubali 2, the epic Ramayana will be made into a three part movie.

After the success of epic drama Baahubali 2, three filmmakers have come together to make Ramayana as a three-part live action film with a budget of Rs 500 crore. A source in the know of developments told IANS, “Ramayana is being helmed as one of the most ambitious projects of India with a budget of Rs 500 crore. The film will bring to life the rich storytelling culture of our country and for the same, the film team is in conversation with a renowned Indian director who will bring this larger than life scripture to the universal audience.”

Three producers — Allu Aravind, Namit Malhotra and Madhu Mantena — have joined hands to make this project come alive. It will be shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, said a statement. The makers are looking forward to deliver a spectacular extravaganza.

Mahabharata, meanwhile, will be based on MT Vasudevan Nair’s book. The film will tell the epic tale from the point of view of Bheem and will release in English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The mythological drama, which will be made in two parts, is slated for 2020 release and will go on floors in 2018. According to reports, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will play the key role of Bheem while an international cast and crew will be used for the film. Karnataka-born Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty, among the richest Indians in West Asia, will be investing Rs 1,000 crore in the project.