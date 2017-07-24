After Sonu Nigam, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi goes on Twitter rant, calls Azaan ‘uncivilised’

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi called morning azaan uncivilised and unrequired. Suchitra Krishnamoorthi called morning azaan uncivilised and unrequired.

A few months ago Sonu Nigam’s tweet on the morning Azaan led to a lot of controversies that saw him getting shaved his head eventually after a Fatwa was issued against him. Sonu in a series of tweets said that his sleep was disturbed by Azaan, the morning call for prayers for Muslims. Just when we thought that the controversy has died down, another celebrity has broached up the conversation around ‘Azaan on loudspeakers’. On July 23, Actor-singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, annoyed by the Azaan took to Twitter and wrote, “came home at 4.45 am 2 most aggressive/ ear shattering call of azaan. Nothing more lowlife & dumb than such extreme imposed religiosity.”

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi who has acted in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa that also starred Shah Rukh Khan relied on a tweet by the fake Twitter account of journalist Sagarika Ghose which read,”i wake up at Brahmamuhurt of my own accord & do my prayers & riyaz.& yoga. I dont need public loudspeakers to remind me of my God or my duty…” Suchitra in response to this tweet wrote,” I wake up at Brahmamuhurt of my own accord & do my prayers & riyaz.& yoga. I don’t need public loudspeakers to remind me of my God or my duty.”

came home at 4.45 am 2 most aggressive/ ear shattering call of azaan. Nothing more lowlife & dumb than such extreme imposed religiousity — Suchitra (@suchitrak) July 23, 2017

i wake up at Brahmamuhurt of my own accord & do my prayers & riyaz.& yoga. I dont need public loudspeakers to remind me of my God or my duty http://t.co/7rPSzG1EfB — Suchitra (@suchitrak) July 23, 2017

nobody objects to azaan or prayers during decent hours. But to be wakung up entire neighbourhood at 5 am is not civilized http://t.co/PBT94NtuGN — Suchitra (@suchitrak) July 23, 2017

Suchitra also wrote, “nobody objects to azaan or prayers during decent hours. But to be waking up entire neighborhood at 5 am is not civilized.”

Sonu’s tweet had received flak from people on social media after he wrote, “God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India?”

