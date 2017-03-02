After Shekhar Suman, Adhyayen Suman takes a jibe at Rangoon and Kangana Ranaut

Adhyayen Suman has written a fresh post condemning the trollers. Adhyayen Suman has written a fresh post condemning the trollers.

Actor Adhyayen Suman — in a sarcastic comment seemingly made at ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut’s Rangoon — has asked trollers to save the “Titanic from sinking”. Adhyayen’s post comes in the midst of the brouhaha caused by his father Shekhar Suman’s cryptic tweet about a “cocained actress” who has “fallen flat on her face”. Though he had not taken any names, Kangana’s defenders stood up for her and slammed the post.

Also read | Shekhar Suman trolls ‘cocained actress’. Twitter roasts him for targeting Kangana Ranaut

Adhyayen then defended his father and has now written a fresh post condemning the trollers. “In middle of my script reading! Disturbed again by these parasites (trollers) they might just assume someone else… Just saying,” Adhyayen wrote on the post. The 29-year-old actor added that the paid trollers should go to the theatres and save the “Titanic from sinking”. The comment seems to be indicated Rangoon– a Vishal Bhardwaj directorial which hasn’t elicited the response the team was hoping to get.

“Let me give you an advice… All the money you are making to come here and abuse me go to the theatres with whatever money you have and watch the film and… save the ‘Titanic from sinking’ because it’s sinking real fast,” he added.

Check out the tweet here:

Adhyayen, who was questioned by trollers on his own failure as an actor, said it’s debatable. “It’s debatable… We will see who will remain a failure and who won’t… While I work in films, you may mock me here or do something for yourself,” he said.

This is what Shekhar Suman wrote a few days back:

One cocained actress was carrying the burden of her non existent stardom.She has fallen flat on her face n how.Guess this is poetic justice. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) February 27, 2017

Adhyayen and Kangana had a bitter split, and just last year, he had made explosive revelations about his former girlfriend, saying he was “abused verbally and physically”.