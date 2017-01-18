After Salman Khan’s acquittal, dad Salim Khan says they are relieved

Speaking to indianexpress.com after Salman Khan was acquitted, his father and eminent writer Salim Khan said, ” We are relieved from a long drawn tension. “ Speaking to indianexpress.com after Salman Khan was acquitted, his father and eminent writer Salim Khan said, ” We are relieved from a long drawn tension. “

Salman Khan’s acquittal in Arms Act case by a Jodhpur court has relieved his family members from immense stress that they were facing for the last many years. Speaking to indianexpress.com after Salman was acquitted, his father and eminent writer Salim Khan said, ” We are relieved from a long drawn tension. There was a lot of stress but we are relieved now. There is nothing to celebrate. That’s all I can say.”

Earlier in the day, Salman’s acquittal was celebrated by his legion of fans. The superstar too took to Twitter to express his gratitude by writing, ““Thank you for all the support and good wishes.” Salman along with sister Alvira Agnihotri attended the court proceedings in Jaipur Wednesday morning. The actor was charged under Sections 3/25 and 3/27 of the Arms Act for allegedly keeping illegal firearms with an expired licence in the poaching of blackbucks in Kankani near Jodhpur on October 1-2, 1998. In the 102-page judgment, CJM DS Rajpurohit said the prosecution’s evidence against the actor was not adequate in the 18-year-old case. After the verdict, his lawyer HS Saraswat said, “Justice has won.”

Also read | Salman Khan’s baby sister Arpita Khan Sharma is celebrating his acquittal, see pic

See Salman Khan’s latest pics:

Salman has already been let off the hook in the hit-and-run case and the Jodhpur verdict has also come as huge relief for the actor thereby decreasing his legal woes which once threatened to destroy his career. Salman is expected to return to Mumbai by late evening today.

Also read | Salman Khan acquitted in Arms Act case, thanks fans

Apart from Bigg Boss, Salman actor is currently busy shooting for Tubelight in which his buddy SRK has joined him for a cameo. The actor will start shooting Ek Tha Tiger sequel, Tiger Zinda Hai opposite Katrina Kaif.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd