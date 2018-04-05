After Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra pulls out of IPL opening ceremony

Parineeti Chopra is keeping busy with her upcoming film Namastey England in Patiala and thus was not able to get enough time to rehearse for her performance at IPL’s opening ceremony. Parineeti Chopra is keeping busy with her upcoming film Namastey England in Patiala and thus was not able to get enough time to rehearse for her performance at IPL’s opening ceremony.

Namastey England actor Parineeti Chopra is the latest celebrity after Ranveer Singh to withdraw from performing at the forthcoming opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL). She feels she is not prepared enough.

Parineeti’ spokesperson shared a statement which reads, “Parineeti was shooting non-stop for ‘Namastey England’ in Patiala and had back-to-back, pre-committed endorsement commitments. So, unfortunately, she did not have enough time to rehearse in spite of her best efforts.”

“Being a thorough professional, Parineeti spoke to Wizcraft (show producers) and explained to them that she was not okay putting up a compromised performance. Wizcraft has been gracious enough to understand this and agrees with Parineeti. She would not be performing at the gala opening,” the spokesperson added.

IPL 2018 is set to kick start on April 7 but before the cash-rich league starts, Bollywood stars like Varun Dhawan and Hrithik Roshan are confirmed to perform at the opening ceremony.

Earlier this week, Ranveer’s representative said he was advised by doctors against performing at the gala to avoid aggravating a shoulder injury.

