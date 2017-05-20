After Raabta, Sushant Singh Rajput is ready to bare it all in Drive?

Sushant Singh Rajput is busy promoting his next film Raabta co-starring Kriti Sanon. Sushant Singh Rajput is busy promoting his next film Raabta co-starring Kriti Sanon.

Sushant Singh Rajput showcased a different side of him when he shot for the famous Towel Series by ace photographer Mario Testino. The actor, in a butt revealing picture, showed his adventurous angle. Sushant who is now working on Tarun Mansukhani’s Drive co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez, is set to bare it all for the film. If reports are to be believed he will do that for a pivotal scene in the movie.

“It’s a significant scene that required Sushant to shed his clothes, which he has agreed to. He’s in the best shape, so he’s looking great on screen. It’s his first action film and he’s going all out for it,” a source was quoted in Bombay Times. Drive is reportedly a remake of 2011 Hollywood action thriller Drive that originally starred Ryan Gosling and Carey Mulligan.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput is busy promoting his next film Raabta co-starring Kriti Sanon. MS Dhoni The Untold Story actor recently said that he can’t always think about box office numbers.

“I had worked really hard for ‘B yomkesh…’ but it didn’t open well on Friday. Saturday-Sunday was bad. By Monday morning, I was completely okay. I didn’t force myself to feel normal. With ‘Dhoni…’ the weekend was massive. But by Monday, I was fine, normal. I thought why is it like this, I should be flying. But I realised, I can’t screw up next six-eight months of my life being obsessed about that weekend,” Sushant told PTI. Directed by Dinesh Vijan, Raabta also stars Neerja fame actor Jim Sarbh. The film will hit theatres on June 9.

