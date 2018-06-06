After prepping for Brahmastra with Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor leave the sets together

Amitabh Bachchan is having a good time with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of Brahmastra. Amitabh Bachchan is having a good time with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of Brahmastra.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the talk of the town for their rumoured relationship and upcoming film Brahmastra. On Tuesday, the duo once again caught attention as they celebrated World Environment Day on the sets of the Ayan Mukerji directorial.

Alia shared a photo where she along with Ranbir and filmmaker Ayan was seen posing with eco-friendly bottles. While Alia and Ranbir held bottles with their names written on it, Ayan’s bottle was customised with the title of his fantasy drama Brahmastra. “Celebrating #WorldEnvironmentalDay on the sets of #BRAHMASTRA with our eco-friendly bottles ✅✅✅,” wrote Alia along with the photograph.

Celebrating #WorldEnvironmentalDay on the sets of #BRAHMASTRA with our eco friendly bottles ✅✅✅ pic.twitter.com/BVOUet1sYr — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 5, 2018

Along with them, Amitabh Bachchan was also on the sets for a look test. Senior Bachchan shared details of his day and his experience of working with the younger generation on the sets of Brahmastra on his blog. He wrote, “.. the fresh new film, ‘Brahmastra’ .. the entire day was spent battling with the look for the film .. its a tedious job, sticking removing applying de applying and applying again, until some decision is reached .. and then on to the sets for blocking .. these are all new and unknown expressions for me, unknown in the times that I worked, unknown to most of my generation .. but it must be appreciated that the meticulous planning of the director and the production has to be appreciated .. such efforts were never seen in our time…May this fresh and new generation with whom I have the honour and pleasure of working, give me learning and educate me in the qualities that I lack ..”

Here are some photos from the sets of Brahmastra featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Ayan Mukerji

Ranbir Kapoor shoots Amitabh Bachchan’s slo-mo video as he walks around on the sets of Brahmastra. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/blog) Ranbir Kapoor shoots Amitabh Bachchan’s slo-mo video as he walks around on the sets of Brahmastra. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/blog)

Ranbir Kapoor shows Amitabh Bachchan the video he shot of him on the sets of Brahmastra. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/blog) Ranbir Kapoor shows Amitabh Bachchan the video he shot of him on the sets of Brahmastra. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/blog)

Amitabh Bachchan, Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor having fun on the sets of Brahmastra. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/blog) Amitabh Bachchan, Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor having fun on the sets of Brahmastra. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/blog)

Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan will be sharing the screen for the first time in Brahmastra. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/blog) Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan will be sharing the screen for the first time in Brahmastra. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/blog)

Alia Bhatt hugs Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Brahmastra. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/blog) Alia Bhatt hugs Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Brahmastra. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/blog)

Amitabh Bachchan in a conversation with the director of Brahmastra. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/blog) Amitabh Bachchan in a conversation with the director of Brahmastra. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/blog)

In his blog, Amitabh also mentioned how the Sanju actor took his slow motion video while he walked around the sets. He also appreciated how respectful the young actor is. “So .. Ranbir shoots on his mobile a slo mo walk of mine shows it to me and then exhibits it to the entire crew .. !! But his respect and love never fade,” added Amitabh.

As the 75-year-old actor posted photos from his preparation sessions with Ranbir and Alia, he also clarified that none of them is sporting the look for the film. He wrote, “Alia and Ranbir and moi rehearsing .. and this is not our costume or look or anything near it .. got it .. fine ..we are just chilling and .. well .. rehearsing to get the first day right tomorrow .. tomorrow ..”

Later in the day, rumoured lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted leaving the sets of the film together. The paparazzi clicked the duo as they left in the same car.

Also read | Ranbir Kapoor on his relationship with Alia Bhatt: What she gives is something that I’m aspiring for myself

See photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor leaving together from the sets of Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen on the silver screen in Brahmastra. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen on the silver screen in Brahmastra. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ranbir Kapoor spotted leaving the sets of Brahmastra. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ranbir Kapoor spotted leaving the sets of Brahmastra. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor clicked together. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor clicked together. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Brahmastra, a Dharma Productions project, will hit the screens on August 15, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd