After Phillauri, Anushka Sharma announces her next and it’s a heart-wrenching love story

Anushka Sharma’s upcoming film will go on the floors in June this year. Anushka Sharma’s upcoming film will go on the floors in June this year.

Actor-turned-producer Anushka Sharma is not among those who sit wasy, basking in the glory of their earlier successes. The Phillauri actor is once again on her toes as she is aiming to revolutionise audience’s understanding of Indian cinema. The actor, who delivered a hit with her second home production Phillauri, has often opined that she wants to continue making movies that “push the envelope”.

And now that both her projects — NH10 and Phillauri — as a producer and actor has been applauded by critics and movie buffs alike, Anushka is all set to put her hands into another project with her brother Karnesh Sharma under her banner Clean Slate Films. This time, the brother-sister duo has collaborated with KriArj Entertainment which will be co-producing the yet to be titled love story. KriArj Entertainment has earlier produced Akshay Kumar-starrer Rustom and is ready with its another production, Toilet Ek Prem Katha.

Also read | Anushka Sharma gets notice from BMC for installing junction box in building, celeb insists all’s legal

The movie is expected to be a love story and will be shot in Mumbai and Kolkata. Talking about the film Phillauri actor says, “At Clean Slate, our endeavour is to tell stories that are not only meaningful and different but also push the boundaries. This film, a new journey, is yet another step in that direction.” But whether this one too will star Anushka in the lead role or not is yet unknown.

Zee Music has also joined hands with Anushka as the music partner on this film. “We are excited about this partnership and super charged up for this upcoming venture with Clean Slate Films & KriArj Entertainment,” said Anurag Bedi of Zee Music.

Also read |Growing as a human being is as important as growing in my career, says Phillauri actor Anushka Sharma

Arjun N. Kapoor, co-founder of KriArj Entertainment finds Anushka not only a great actor but also a passionate and a sensible producer as he says, “Prernaa and I are delighted to start our association with Clean Slate Films. Anushka is not only a powerhouse performer but also a very sensible producer. The passion, which she and Karnesh bring into their films, is something that we too identify with at KriArj.”

The film will go on the floors in June this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd